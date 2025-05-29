NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of four players in the last 20 years to win MVP and make the Finals in the same season

Zach Wolpin
On Wednesday evening, the Thunder were home for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals vs. the Timberwolves. OKC was one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. 

By halftime, the Thunder were up 65-32, and Minnesota never stood a chance. Unsurprisingly, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the Western Conference Finals MVP. He is one of four players in the last 20 years to win regular-season MVP and make the NBA Finals in the same season. Joining Michael Jordan. SGA joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James (2x), and Michael Jordan (2x). Elite company for the 26-year-old to be in.

SGA continues to add to his historic 2024-25 season

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one step closer to achieving their ultimate team goal of winning the NBA Finals. With a 124-94 win on Wednesday, OKC beat the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, 4-1. Once again, it was a dominant performance from Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He finished Game 5 with 34 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. By securing a berth in the NBA Finals, SGA helped etch his name in the history books.

He is the fourth player in the last 20 years to win regular-season MVP and make the NBA Finals in the same season. Gilgeous-Alexander joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James (2x), and Michael Jordan (2x). With his historic 2024-25 season, SGA is making his case to become the face of the NBA. In just this season, he was the MVP, first-team All-NBA, WCF MVP, an all-star, and had the scoring title.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants to cap this season by hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy. OKC awaits the winner of the Eastern Conference. Indiana has a 3-1 lead on the Knicks. Game 5 is in New York on Thursday night. The Knicks have their backs against the wall down 3-1 to the Pacers. Barring a major collapse by Indiana, they’ll likely face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
