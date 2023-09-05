Manchester United once again find themselves in hot water, after one of their first-team players, Antony, was accused of physical abuse. The club very recently dealt with some heavy accusations against their academy graduate Mason Greenwood, ultimately choosing to loan him out to Spanish club Getafe.

Accusations against Antony

As per the information presented by Metro, Antony’s former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin has accused the winger of physically abusing her during their relationship. The social media influencer spoke with Brazilian website UOL, claiming that Antony attacked her with a “headbutt” at a Manchester hotel on January 15. As a result of the alleged physical assault, Cavallin suffered an injury to her head and needed treatment from the doctor. She has also accused the former Ajax man of punching her in the chest.

Another incident allegedly took place on May 8, which reportedly left Cavallin with cuts on her fingers. The alleged altercation took place at a home, with the accuser claiming that Antony had thrown a glass cup at her and snatched her passport to keep her from leaving. The social media star has reportedly filed a complaint to the Sao Paulo Civil Police, citing physical and verbal abuse that took place during her trip to Brazil in June 2022. Cavallin was pregnant at the time. She has also lodged a separate complaint to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

GMP has acknowledged the filing of the complaint, revealing that the investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson said:

“Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and inquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report. We will not be commenting any further at this time.”

Despite not being proven guilty, Antony has already started feeling the repercussions of the report. Brazil coach Fernando Diniz had selected him for the upcoming matches against Bolivia and Peru. Now, the Brazil Football Federation has removed him from the team, stating that they cannot include him before the investigation clears him of any wrongdoing.

Manchester United man Antony’s Response

The 23-year-old winger, however, has “vehemently” denied the accusations made against him. Although he has acknowledged the tumultuous nature of his relationship with his former partner, he has claimed that he never physically abused her.

On social media, the Brazil international wrote:

“Out of respect for my fans, friends and family, I feel obliged to speak out publicly about the false accusations I have been the victim of. From the beginning I have treated this matter with seriousness and respect, providing the necessary clarifications before the police authority. The police investigation is under judicial secrecy, and therefore I cannot make its contents public.

“However, I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.”

He added:

“My relationship with Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal insults from both sides, but I never committed any physical aggression. At each moment, whether in testimony or in an interview, she presents a different version of the accusations.

“Therefore, I come to vehemently deny the accusations made and inform you that I remain at the entire disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify whatever is necessary. I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence.”

Manchester United have not yet released a statement, but considering the gravity of the situation, they could be forced to do so, sooner rather than later.