Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is one of the rising young stars in the NBA. He had a career season in 2022-23 by averaging 24.6 points and nearly 6 rebounds per game, and has become one of the most fresh and likeable in the league. His efficiency was up, too, as he put up career highs in shooting percentages across the board.

But despite youthful, talented rosters and big name acquisitions over the last few years, the Wolves have failed to put together any kind of substantive success. After a then-league long streak of 13 playoff-less seasons ended in 2017-18, Minnesota has qualified for the postseason three times, including the last two.

They’ve been bad when the lights shine brightest. They took on the Nuggets and Grizzlies in the first round over the last two years, winning a total of three games. They were playing as significantly lower seeds in both, but it can be argued that their regular season showings should be better in order to boost the Wolves higher in the standings.

Edwards Wants To Play The Warriors In The Playoffs

But they have postseason aspirations, at least Anthony Edwards does for himself.

In a recent interview, Edwards was asked about what he is looking forward to most for this upcoming season.

Definitely going back to the playoffs and going further in the playoffs…I want to play the Warriors. I wanna get to the Warriors wherever they at. I want to get to them.

When asked why he felt that way, Edwards gave the answer that most would give regarding the subject:

Because Draymond talks so much trash.

That has been a sentiment in the NBA for a few years now. Draymond Green has been known for his on-court trash talk and antics, but he has taken both to in front of the camera and microphone. He hosts a popular podcast where he goes in-depth on certain subjects that fans are waiting to hear his opinion on, and he often finds himself singling out specific players and talking negatively about them.

Green will almost certainly hear about the comment made be Edwards, and it will be interesting to see if there is any response. The NBA schedule has yet to be released for the upcoming season, but you can bet that both players will have the matchups with each other circles on the calendar.

