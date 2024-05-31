NBA

Do the Mavericks have what it takes to upset the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals?

Zach Wolpin
For the second time in the last three seasons, the Dallas Mavericks finished with 50 or more wins. Additionally, the team has made the Western Conference Finals in two of the last three postseasons. However, Dallas fell short in 2022. Losing to the Warriors in five games. 

Dallas was not going to let that happen again. The team has made important trades over the last two seasons to acquire Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington. Not to mention they have an All-NBA PG in Luka Doncic. Despite Dallas dismantling the Timberwolves in the WCF, they are still underdogs heading into the NBA Finals. The Celtics are (-210) favorites to win it all. Can Doncic put the team on his back and help Dallas win their second league championship?

Will the Dallas Mavericks pull off an upset and win the 2024 NBA Finals?


Not many media members picked the Dallas Mavericks to make the NBA Finals in 2024. The Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Thunder were getting more praise. Despite that, the Mavs never waivered and have had an impressive postseason run. They hope to cap it off by hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Standing in their way are the mighty Boston Celtics who’ve had a rather easy path to the Finals. Boston is the team that media members thought would be in this spot. It’s not Dallas’ job to stop Boston. Do they have what it takes?

For the Mavericks to have a chance at winning the Finals, they need Luka Doncic to play the best basketball of his career. The 25-year-old is one of the most gifted scorers in league history. Doncic lives for the big moment and he’s had plenty of them in his playoff career. This postseason, Doncic is averaging (28.8) points per game. That’s down from his (31.1) points per game average in his postseason career with the Mavs. However, this is the first postseason that Luka has finally had some legitimate help.


Luka Doncic’s backcourt partner is Kyrie Irving. Dallas traded with Brooklyn last season at the deadline to acquire the talented guard. Together, Doncic and Irving are a lethal one-two punch for the Mavs. They’re averaging a combined (51.6) points per game this postseason. Both players need to be at their best in the Finals to beat the Celtics. Additionally, the Mavs have several key role players who all are playing at a high level. They include Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively. It’s going to be a serious battle to try and take down the Celtics in the Finals. They’re likely getting Kristaps Porzingis back at some point. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is next Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top