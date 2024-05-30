Before the 2024 playoffs began, not many analysts picked the Dallas Mavericks to be in the Conference Finals. Dallas won the first round and the conference semi-finals in six games. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are trying to close out the Timberwolves. On Tuesday, Dallas lost Game 4 and a chance to sweep Minnesota. They still have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5.

In Game 3, rookie center Dereck Lively took an inadvertent knee to the back of the head from Karl-Anthony Towns. Lively missed Game 4 with a neck injury and the Mavs missed his presence down low. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Lively will be a game-time decision tonight. He has a 50/50 chance to play in Game 5 vs. the Timberwolves.

Dereck Lively being able to play would be massive for the Mavs as they try and close out this series

“Dereck Lively will be a game-time decision tonight… It’s really trending toward a 50/50 chance that he plays”@ShamsCharania with the latest on Lively dealing with a neck sprain#Mavs at #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/ZcKIpK7CdN — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 30, 2024



With the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks selected big man Dereck Lively II out of Duke. The seven-foot-one center has been a special player for Dallas, specifically in the postseason. Dallas rolls out of a one-two-punch of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively who split time at center. Lively has played in 15 games for the Mavs this postseason, all off the bench. He’s averaging (8.5) points, (7.1) rebounds, (1.5) assists, and (1.1) blocks.

Earlier in the day, Dereck Livley did a 10-minute workout post-shootaround to test his neck. It was the first time he jumped or sprinted since the injury in Game 3 last Sunday. Lively told the media that he’s not sure how much he can do. The training staff will look for red flags throughout the day. Ultimately, Lively is going to be a game-time decision. Media members were surprised when Lively did not enter concussion protocol. However, the 20-year-old has a chance to play in Game 5 tonight to help Dallas punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Dereck Lively (neck sprain) is questionable to play Game 5 but is one the court during the Dallas Mavericks’ shootaround at Target Center. pic.twitter.com/eiN1Auh90E — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 30, 2024



Along with Lively, All-NBA PG Luka Doncic is questionable to play in Game 5. He’s dealing with a sprained knee and lingering ankle soreness. Doncic has been questionable for several games this postseason. However, he hasn’t missed a game for Dallas. They cannot afford for Luka not to play. The 25-year-old is widely regarded as the best player left in the 2024 postseason. That includes anyone on the Celtics. Luka Doncic will likely play in Game 5 but we’ll have to wait and see if Dereck Lively can suit up or not.