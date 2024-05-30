NBA

Mavericks’ Dereck Lively has a 50/50 chance to play in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dereck Lively Mavs pic
Dereck Lively Mavs pic

Before the 2024 playoffs began, not many analysts picked the Dallas Mavericks to be in the Conference Finals. Dallas won the first round and the conference semi-finals in six games. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are trying to close out the Timberwolves. On Tuesday, Dallas lost Game 4 and a chance to sweep Minnesota. They still have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5. 

In Game 3, rookie center Dereck Lively took an inadvertent knee to the back of the head from Karl-Anthony Towns. Lively missed Game 4 with a neck injury and the Mavs missed his presence down low. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Lively will be a game-time decision tonight. He has a 50/50 chance to play in Game 5 vs. the Timberwolves.

Dereck Lively being able to play would be massive for the Mavs as they try and close out this series


With the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks selected big man Dereck Lively II out of Duke. The seven-foot-one center has been a special player for Dallas, specifically in the postseason. Dallas rolls out of a one-two-punch of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively who split time at center. Lively has played in 15 games for the Mavs this postseason, all off the bench. He’s averaging (8.5) points, (7.1) rebounds, (1.5) assists, and (1.1) blocks.

Earlier in the day, Dereck Livley did a 10-minute workout post-shootaround to test his neck. It was the first time he jumped or sprinted since the injury in Game 3 last Sunday. Lively told the media that he’s not sure how much he can do. The training staff will look for red flags throughout the day. Ultimately, Lively is going to be a game-time decision. Media members were surprised when Lively did not enter concussion protocol. However, the 20-year-old has a chance to play in Game 5 tonight to help Dallas punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.


Along with Lively, All-NBA PG Luka Doncic is questionable to play in Game 5. He’s dealing with a sprained knee and lingering ankle soreness. Doncic has been questionable for several games this postseason. However, he hasn’t missed a game for Dallas. They cannot afford for Luka not to play. The 25-year-old is widely regarded as the best player left in the 2024 postseason. That includes anyone on the Celtics. Luka Doncic will likely play in Game 5 but we’ll have to wait and see if Dereck Lively can suit up or not.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Timberwoles big 3 pic
NBA

LATEST Minnesota is facing elimination again in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals vs. Dallas

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 30 2024
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic 1
NBA
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis is ‘ramping up’ in hopes to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 29 2024

During the 2023-24 regular season, the Celtics were the best team in the NBA. Throughout the playoffs in 2024, they’ve proved that. Boston is 12-2 throughout the playoffs and has…

Bronny James draft combine pic
NBA
Bronny James is staying in the 2024 Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 29 2024

In April, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while also retaining his college eligibility. The 19-year-old had not yet decided whether he was going to keep his name…

rsz gettyimages 2154325774
NBA
Minnesota’s Two Stars Help Timberwolves Stave Off Elimination In Game 4
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2024
rsz 21545383860
NBA
Kendrick Perkins Says He Regrets Voting For Rudy Gobert For NBA DPOY Award
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2024
Maxi Kleber Mavs pic
NBA
Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber is set to return for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2024
Pascal Siakam Pacers pic
NBA
Insiders have reported the Pacers are ready to offer Pascal Siakam a ‘max contract’ this summer
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2024
Arrow to top