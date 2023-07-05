MLB

Angels Need To Trade Shohei Ohtani, Says Stephen A Smith

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz shohei ohtani 033123 crop image
rsz shohei ohtani 033123 crop image

Shohei Ohtani is a baseball player unlike one any of us have ever seen. The 29-year-old is so special that he has been nicknamed “The Unicorn”, due to his other-worldly abilities both at the plate and on the mound.

Shohei Ohtani Should Be Traded, Says Stephen A Smith

For the Los Angeles Angels, it as though they have been able to catch lightning in a bottle, and they’ve done so twice. Ohtani joined an Angels team that already featured the man who was arguably the best player in baseball.

Mike Trout had been dubbed the best player of our generation (and others), having won 3 AL MVP Awards and qualifying for 11 All-Star appearances. But the wildly-talented outfielder has only been to the playoffs once, as Los Angeles hasn’t qualified for postseason play since 2014.

The hope was that pairing Ohtani with Trout would help push them over the top. But despite having both of them on their roster for the last five years, the team hasn’t even been able to muster a winning record. Each of them has earned an MVP award during that span, and Ohtani was the Rookie of the Year in 2018, but the individual accomplishments never translated into team victories.

Angels Have Failed To Win With Two Superstars

With Shohei Ohtani facing a free agency situation after the current season concludes, there are plenty of rumors swirling about where he might end up. According to Stephen A Smith, the Angels shouldn’t even let it get to that point.

When debating the topic with Chris Russo on First Take, Smith had the following to say:

“What have they won? They haven’t even had a winning record with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on the team together…You can’t let him walk for nothing…Do you know how many seats he’s going to fill up for a team with the potential to win?…This is the modern day Babe Ruth, and Babe Ruth was traded.”

Depending on the type of long-term contract that Ohtani would be willing to sign with a team he is traded to, the Angels could receive a boat load of assets and future prospects in exchange for the superstar if they decided to deal him. They have certainly failed with both he and Trout on the roster, and they could use the opportunity to build up their farm system.

Shohei Ohtani currently has a 3.32 ERA and has the 4th shortest odds of winning the AL Cy Young Award. He also leads the American League in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz sagncd2zbqyuenuw2ja0
MLB

LATEST Ronald Acuña Has A Chance To Do Something Baseball Has Never Seen

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 28 2023
bo naylor catch
MLB
WATCH: Guardians’ Catcher Bo Naylor Executes Flawless 360-Spin Throw to Catch Runner Stealing
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 28 2023

During the MLB match-up between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals, fans got to witness the extraordinary. Bo Naylor, the Guardians’ catcher, pulled off an audacious 360-degree spinning throw….

rsz 1492465313
MLB
Atlanta Braves Are Red Hot, Ronald Acuña Solidifying His MVP Status
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 28 2023

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the strongest teams in baseball over the past few years. They were World Series Champions in 2021, but came up short in the…

USATSI 18987857
MLB
NL Cy Young Favorite Faces Toughest Test Yet
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 27 2023
rsz pnc park 1587285 1280
MLB
The MLB Is Thriving As Attendance Numbers Grow Around The League
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 25 2023
rsz usa today 208466220
MLB
The Cincinnati Reds Have Won 12 Straight For First Time Since 1957
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 24 2023
usa today 20840476.0
MLB
Atlanta Braves Bryce Elder Making His Case To Be An All-Star
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 22 2023
Arrow to top