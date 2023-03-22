MLB

Mike Trout vs. Shohei Ohtani: WBC Features All-Time Matchup

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
4e0b3cf0 c858 11ed 99ff 5275eee729be
4e0b3cf0 c858 11ed 99ff 5275eee729be

The World Baseball Classic was the center of the baseball world for the last two weeks, and the tournament delivered on its usual intensity and excitement, especially in the final individual matchup between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Team USA was the favorite heading into the tournament. They were the defending champions of the semi-annual event, and had one of the most stacked baseball lineups that you will ever see.

Mike Trout Takes On Shohei Ohtani In All-Time WBC Matchup

Guys like Trea Turner, Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts, and Paul Goldschmidt graced the batting lineup, while the pitching rotation featured players such as Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Freeland.

But despite all of that talent, Team USA ended up on the losing end in one of the better baseball games in recent memory.

The Americans cruised through the elimination stages by defeating Venezuela and Cuba, but met a wildly talented and motivated Team Japan in the WBC Championship Game on Tuesday night in Miami.

The game was an instant classic, with Team USA taking an early one-run lead that they promptly gave up, forcing them to play from behind from the second inning on. Japan led 3-1 entering the 8th inning when Kyle Schwarber narrowed the lead to one with a solo home run, setting up a match up in the 9th inning that writers couldn’t have scripted any better.

Team Japan Outlasts Team USA For WBC Championship

The Los Angeles Angels have two of the most talented players to ever play the game on their team at the same time. Both Mike Trouth and Shohei Ohtani took leaves of absences from spring training in order to represent their countries, and as fate would have it, it came down to the both of them to decide the entire tournament.

After issuing a walk to the first batter of the 9th inning, Ohtani got Mookie Betts to ground into a double play, putting Japan just one out away from taking home the glory. As if out of a storybook, up to the plate walked Trout. It was not only a match up of two generational talents with the entire baseball world watching, but players who are MLB teammates and will see each other when they return to spring training in a couple of days.

The at-bat was an epic one, with Trout working Ohtani into a full count. The pitcher then threw a perfect slider that Trout couldn’t catch up with, striking out his MLB teammate and securing the WBC title for Japan.

It was two of the best players that the game has ever seen, meeting up in the 9th inning of a game to decide the World Baseball Classic, and they happen to be MLB teammates. The movie writers couldn’t have done it any better.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Diaz
MLB

LATEST New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Out For The Season

Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 16 2023
rsz usa today 16055681
MLB
Former MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Signs Deal To Play In Japan
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 13 2023

Trevor Bauer will soon play professional baseball for the first time in nearly two years, but it won’t be anywhere near the MLB. Bauer was one of the best pitchers…

Rodon
MLB
New York Yankees Carlos Rodon To Start Season On IL
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 9 2023

New York Yankees free agent signing Carlos Rodon will begin the 2023 season on the injured list with a left forearm strain.    Carlos Rodon will begin the season on…

rsz 19173268
MLB
Shohei Ohtani Next Team Odds: Mets, Cubs Favored To Land Angels’ Star
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 6 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn 2
MLB
MLB Home Run Leader Odds: Aaron Judge Favored To Lead League In HRs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 1 2023
McCarver
MLB
Tim McCarver Passes Away At The Age Of 81
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 16 2023
Montas
MLB
New York Yankees Frankie Montas To Undergo Shoulder Surgery
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 15 2023
Arrow to top