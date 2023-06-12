In the aftermath of UFC 289 and Amanda Nunes seemingly announcing her retirement from MMA, we decided to take a deep dive into her career. Read on to find out more about her professional MMA record, previous fights, her UFC title record and how many knockouts she has on her resumé.

Amanda Nunes MMA Record

Amanda Nunes turned professional back in 2008 when she actually lost her MMA debut via submission to Ana Maria. Since then, Nunes has had another 27 professional MMA fights, winning 23 of them which includes 16 victories in the UFC.

Nunes’ career has been an example of arguably the best mixed martial arts careers of all time, certainly the greatest female MMA career ever seen. She now boasts a record of 23-5 (1 NC) with 17 stoppage victories. This includes 13 wins by knockout and four submission victories.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana headlined UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on June 10. In the aftermath of the fight, Nunes seemingly retired from the sport of MMA. The Brazilian put her gloves down on the canvas alongside her two world title belts, saying goodbye to the sport once and for all.

The Brazilian MMA star successfully defended her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title for a sixth time, winning her 11th UFC title fight in the process. Nunes is of course also the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion.

‘The Lioness’ has won 11 UFC title fights in total. Nunes has won eight title fights at 135-pounds as well as three title fights at 145-pounds. Quite a remarkable achievement. If she does indeed retire now, what a way to go out. An elite fighter and a career that will go down in history.

As previously mentioned, Amanda Nunes made her professional MMA debut almost 15 years ago now. She was on a Prime: MMA Championship 2 card where she in fact lost to a submission in the very first round. She then bounced back in an emphatic way, winning the next six of her fights – all by knockout.

Nunes then had three more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). ‘The Lioness’ made her UFC debut at UFC 163 back in August 2013, winning by knockout in the very first round in her home country of Brazil.

Nunes then won her next fight in the UFC before suffering her first defeat in the organisation to Cat Zingano at UFC 178. Nunes lost the fight via TKO in Round 3 of the contest, but just like before when she suffered defeat, Nunes bounced back in an incredible way.

The 35-year-old won three fights in a row against Shayna Baszler, Sara McCann and Valentina Shevchenko which ultimately won Nunes a title shot in her next fight. She fought Miesha Tate for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title at UFC 200, winning in the very first round by submission.

The Brazilian then successfully defended her UFC crown on three occasions against Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington before daring to be great. Nunes stepped up to featherweight and challenged the highly feared Cris Cyborg for her UFC Women’s Featherweight Title.

In arguably her most destructive and impressive performance to date, Nunes annihilated Cyborg in 51 seconds to become a two-weight UFC champion. Nunes then defended her 135-pound title again against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, before then defending her featherweight title on two occasions against Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson respectively.

Nunes then suffered only the second defeat of her UFC career to Juliana Peña at UFC 269. She lost the fight via submission in the second round, but of course avenged that loss a fight later. Nunes won the rematch with Peña at UFC 277 , winning via unanimous decision.

In the lead up to her most recent fight at UFC 289 against Irene Aldana, Amanda Nunes was favorite to win the fight at odds of -325. Of course, Nunes dominated the fight before winning via unanimous decision.

If that happens to be Nunes’ last fight, then what a way to go out. 11 UFC title fight victories across two weight division. Not to mention going out on top, retiring as both the UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight champion. Some achievement for one of the best MMA fighters to ever step foot in the octagon.

There is no denying that Nunes is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live. She is certainly the greatest female MMA fighter to ever grace the octagon, that is for sure.

