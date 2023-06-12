Editorial

Amanda Nunes MMA Record: ‘The Lioness’ Boasts Incredible 11 Wins In UFC Title Fights

Paul Kelly
In the aftermath of UFC 289 and Amanda Nunes seemingly announcing her retirement from MMA, we decided to take a deep dive into her career. Read on to find out more about her professional MMA record, previous fights, her UFC title record and how many knockouts she has on her resumé. 

Amanda Nunes MMA Record

Amanda Nunes turned professional back in 2008 when she actually lost her MMA debut via submission to Ana Maria. Since then, Nunes has had another 27 professional MMA fights, winning 23 of them which includes 16 victories in the UFC.

Nunes’ career has been an example of arguably the best mixed martial arts careers of all time, certainly the greatest female MMA career ever seen. She now boasts a record of 23-5 (1 NC) with 17 stoppage victories. This includes 13 wins by knockout and four submission victories.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana headlined UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on June 10. In the aftermath of the fight, Nunes seemingly retired from the sport of MMA. The Brazilian put her gloves down on the canvas alongside her two world title belts, saying goodbye to the sport once and for all.

The Brazilian MMA star successfully defended her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title for a sixth time, winning her 11th UFC title fight in the process. Nunes is of course also the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion.

‘The Lioness’ has won 11 UFC title fights in total. Nunes has won eight title fights at 135-pounds as well as three title fights at 145-pounds. Quite a remarkable achievement. If she does indeed retire now, what a way to go out. An elite fighter and a career that will go down in history.

RELATED: Amanda Nunes Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals

As previously mentioned, Amanda Nunes made her professional MMA debut almost 15 years ago now. She was on a Prime: MMA Championship 2 card where she in fact lost to a submission in the very first round. She then bounced back in an emphatic way, winning the next six of her fights – all by knockout.

Nunes then had three more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). ‘The Lioness’ made her UFC debut at UFC 163 back in August 2013, winning by knockout in the very first round in her home country of Brazil.

Nunes then won her next fight in the UFC before suffering her first defeat in the organisation to Cat Zingano at UFC 178. Nunes lost the fight via TKO in Round 3 of the contest, but just like before when she suffered defeat, Nunes bounced back in an incredible way.

The 35-year-old won three fights in a row against Shayna Baszler, Sara McCann and Valentina Shevchenko which ultimately won Nunes a title shot in her next fight. She fought Miesha Tate for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title at UFC 200, winning in the very first round by submission.

The Brazilian then successfully defended her UFC crown on three occasions against Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington before daring to be great. Nunes stepped up to featherweight and challenged the highly feared Cris Cyborg for her UFC Women’s Featherweight Title.

In arguably her most destructive and impressive performance to date, Nunes annihilated Cyborg in 51 seconds to become a two-weight UFC champion. Nunes then defended her 135-pound title again against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, before then defending her featherweight title on two occasions against Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson respectively.

RELATED: Who Is Amanda Nunes’ Wife? Two-Weight UFC Champion Is Married With A Child

Nunes then suffered only the second defeat of her UFC career to Juliana Peña at UFC 269. She lost the fight via submission in the second round, but of course avenged that loss a fight later. Nunes won the rematch with Peña at UFC 277 , winning via unanimous decision.

In the lead up to her most recent fight at UFC 289 against Irene Aldana, Amanda Nunes was favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -325. Of course, the best offshore gambling sites were indeed correct with Nunes dominating the fight before winning via unanimous decision.

If that happens to be Nunes’ last fight, then what a way to go out. 11 UFC title fight victories across two weight division. Not to mention going out on top, retiring as both the UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight champion. Some achievement for one of the best MMA fighters to ever step foot in the octagon.

There is no denying that Nunes is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live. She is certainly the greatest female MMA fighter to ever grace the octagon, that is for sure.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

