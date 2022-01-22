Alaves vs Barcelona live stream: La Liga preview, kick off time and team news

When Alaves will meet the struggling La Liga champions Barcelona on Sunday evening, they will be looking to avenge a 4-0 loss to Real Betis.

Alaves vs Barcelona Live Stream

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Alaves vs Barcelona Preview

Deportivo Alaves is currently in 18th position in La Liga and might face a difficult relegation battle in the near future. Last week, the Basque side was defeated 4-0 by Real Betis, and they will need to bounce back with a great performance in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is currently in the sixth position in the league rankings. The Catalan giants were eliminated from the Copa del Rey after losing to Athletic Bilbao in their last match, and they will be looking to redeem themselves this weekend.

When does Alaves vs Barcelona kick-off?

The Alaves vs Barcelona will kick off on Sunday, at 20:00 UK on 23rd January 2022.

Alaves vs Barcelona Team News

Alaves News

Alaves will be missing Ruben Duarte and Ximo Navarro due to injury, but the host team is otherwise in terrific form coming into the match this weekend.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Pacheco; Aguirregabiria, Miazga, Lejeune, Lopez; Jason, Moya, Garcia, Rioja; De La Fuente, Joselu

Barcelona Team News

Samuel Umtiti, Eric Garcia, and Sergi Roberto won’t play for Barcelona.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Torres, L de Jong, Jutgla

