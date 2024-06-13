A hot discussion topic around the NBA over the last few years has been the overall product of the all-star game. In the past, the competition level in the all-star game has come into question. Specifically, on defense. The all-star game has turned into a glorified three-point and dunk contest. Not what fans want to see.

Ahead of Game 3 in the 2024 NBA Finals last night, the NBA Commissioner sat down with the NBA Countdown desk. Silver was asked if any changes could be made to improve the all-star game. Reluctantly, the Commissioner noted that players don’t have any real incentive to play at a high level of competition. Has the NBA given up on trying to make the all-star game competitive again?

What can the NBA do to increase the level of competition in the annual all-star game?

“We may be just past the point where guys and teams are incentivized to play a competitive All-Star game in the middle of the season.” – Adam Silver on the All-Star game (h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/JEi2F6B9Of — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 13, 2024

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon asked Commissioner Adam Silver about the possibility of a US vs. International all-star game. He offered this idea as a way to bring a new level of competition. While Silver listened to the idea, he responded saying that the league may be past the point of making the all-star game competitive again. Silver noted that it’s hard to get players to give 100% effort in a game that has no real incentives or meaning. Additionally, players do not want to risk getting injured in an all-star game.

In 2024, the all-star game was out of hand. The league returned to the East vs. West format this season. With no defense being played in the all-star game, the East won by 25 points and scored 211 total. That’s simply not a realistic score for a basketball game no matter how talented the players are. Before this year’s all-star game, NBA legends like Larry Bird went into the locker rooms and discussed the level of competition. Despite the speech from Bird, the all-star game was an offensive showcase. Hardly any defense was played.

Michael Wilbon asks Adam Silver, “What can you do to fix the (NBA) All-Star Game?” 🏀 pic.twitter.com/yTLJtzpN4b — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2024



The most exciting part of this year’s all-star weekend was the three-point shootout between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu from the New York Liberty. Their shootout was a refreshing twist on all-star weekend, Compared to the product they’ve been putting out of the last several years. Is there anything the NBA can do to save the all-star game? Surely Adam Silver and his colleagues will tackle that issue this offseason.