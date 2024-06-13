NBA

Adam Silver says the NBA may be ‘past the point’ of having a competitive all-star game

Zach Wolpin
A hot discussion topic around the NBA over the last few years has been the overall product of the all-star game. In the past, the competition level in the all-star game has come into question. Specifically, on defense. The all-star game has turned into a glorified three-point and dunk contest. Not what fans want to see. 

Ahead of Game 3 in the 2024 NBA Finals last night, the NBA Commissioner sat down with the NBA Countdown desk. Silver was asked if any changes could be made to improve the all-star game. Reluctantly, the Commissioner noted that players don’t have any real incentive to play at a high level of competition. Has the NBA given up on trying to make the all-star game competitive again?

What can the NBA do to increase the level of competition in the annual all-star game?

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon asked Commissioner Adam Silver about the possibility of a US vs. International all-star game. He offered this idea as a way to bring a new level of competition. While Silver listened to the idea, he responded saying that the league may be past the point of making the all-star game competitive again. Silver noted that it’s hard to get players to give 100% effort in a game that has no real incentives or meaning. Additionally, players do not want to risk getting injured in an all-star game.

In 2024, the all-star game was out of hand. The league returned to the East vs. West format this season. With no defense being played in the all-star game, the East won by 25 points and scored 211 total. That’s simply not a realistic score for a basketball game no matter how talented the players are. Before this year’s all-star game, NBA legends like Larry Bird went into the locker rooms and discussed the level of competition. Despite the speech from Bird, the all-star game was an offensive showcase. Hardly any defense was played.


The most exciting part of this year’s all-star weekend was the three-point shootout between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu from the New York Liberty. Their shootout was a refreshing twist on all-star weekend, Compared to the product they’ve been putting out of the last several years. Is there anything the NBA can do to save the all-star game? Surely Adam Silver and his colleagues will tackle that issue this offseason.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
