Aaron Judge, Yankees Spent The Weekend Torturing The San Francisco Giants

Anthony R. Cardenas
Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge was a free agent two off-seasons ago. There were plenty of suitors and teams that made offers, and the San Francisco Giants were one of them. Their offer apparently wasn’t enough, though, as Judge returned to New York by signing a nine-year, $360 million deal to keep him in New York into the twilight of his career.

Judge, Yankees Dominate Giants In 3 Game Set

The Yankees visited San Francisco over the weekend, and Judge spent the entirety of the time showing the Giants that they should have offered him more money. He hit home runs in two of the three games, going 6 for 10 with 6 RBIs and drew 3 walks, and New York completed a series sweep by outscoring San Francisco 20-10 overall.

Judge was born in Sacramento, California, and grew up as a fan of the Giants.

The three wins add to an impressive two-month start to the 2024 MLB season. Their 42-19 record is the best in the American League, and they finish the week with a 3 game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Their run differential is +107, the best in the majors. Only the Phillies have a differential of better than +100, with the Dodgers in third place at +86.

New York Now 9-2 In Their Last 11 Games

The Yankees are 9-2 in their last 11 contests, with each of their last three series being played on the road. They’ll return home for two series this coming week, starting with a visit from the Twins. The coming weekend will provide a marquee matchup, as the Dodgers will hit New York for a three-game set starting on Friday. Los Angeles is still listed as the favorite to win the World Series despite only having the 5th best record, but the matchup with the Yankees could very well be a championship preview.

According to most major betting outlets, Judge is the favorite to win the MVP award for the American League. He is listed at +200 by DraftKings, with his teammate Juan Soto not far behind at +275.

