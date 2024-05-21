At 33-16, the New York Yankees have the best record in the American League. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games. One reason for the team’s success in 2024 is because of outfielder, Juan Soto. New York acquired the three-time all-star in a trade with the Padres this past offseason. Soto has been an incredible addition to the Yankees and has had a hot start to the season.

Despite it only being late May, there are still ongoing discussions about Juan Soto’s impending free agency. The 25-year-old is one of the best hitters in baseball. Soto will undoubtedly want a massive extension as he hits free agency for the first time in his career. According to league sources, only a few teams in the MLB can afford to give Soto the extension he may desire.

Where is Juan Soto going to play in 2025?

There is “absolutely zero chance” Juan Soto signs an extension before he hits free-agency this winter, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/4UE7wYGQZk — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) May 19, 2024



Last week, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he hopes to lock up Soto to a deal in New York for the rest of his career. That could very much happen, but Steinbrenner said he wants to try and make that happen in-season. However, Soto is having such a productive season that signing an extension before the year is over doesn’t make any sense. Through 49 games this season, Soto has a .316 batting average, 59 hits, 11 home runs, and 37 RBIs.

Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees. The 25-year-old will likely test the open market this summer and see just how much teams are willing to offer. MLB executives have noted that only three teams can compete to sign Soto. They are the Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers. Those are three strong suitors for Soto. The Yankees have Soto in-house and that gives them an edge. However, we know that Mets owner Seve Cohen is not afraid of opening up his wallet and paying for a world-class player like Soto. Additionally, the Dodgers are always in the market to acquire another star.

“My door is always open. If they wanna call Scott and start talking about it, it’s up to them.” Juan Soto talked at length about the report that Hal Steinbrenner would like to discuss a contract extension pic.twitter.com/3q2FuOdzLK — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2024



This past offseason, Shohei Ohtani signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers. Executives around the league believe that Soto could receive a massive extension close to that number. Soto is four years younger than Ohtani and still hasn’t hit the prime of his career. Teams are going to be willing to spend a lot of money to lock up Soto. The Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers will all be vying.