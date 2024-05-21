MLB

How many teams can afford to pay Yankees’ Juan Soto who becomes a free agent this offseason?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Juan Soto Yankees pic
Juan Soto Yankees pic

At 33-16, the New York Yankees have the best record in the American League. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games. One reason for the team’s success in 2024 is because of outfielder, Juan Soto. New York acquired the three-time all-star in a trade with the Padres this past offseason. Soto has been an incredible addition to the Yankees and has had a hot start to the season. 

Despite it only being late May, there are still ongoing discussions about Juan Soto’s impending free agency. The 25-year-old is one of the best hitters in baseball. Soto will undoubtedly want a massive extension as he hits free agency for the first time in his career. According to league sources, only a few teams in the MLB can afford to give Soto the extension he may desire.

Where is Juan Soto going to play in 2025?


Last week, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he hopes to lock up Soto to a deal in New York for the rest of his career. That could very much happen, but Steinbrenner said he wants to try and make that happen in-season. However, Soto is having such a productive season that signing an extension before the year is over doesn’t make any sense. Through 49 games this season, Soto has a .316 batting average, 59 hits, 11 home runs, and 37 RBIs.

Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees. The 25-year-old will likely test the open market this summer and see just how much teams are willing to offer. MLB executives have noted that only three teams can compete to sign Soto. They are the Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers. Those are three strong suitors for Soto. The Yankees have Soto in-house and that gives them an edge. However, we know that Mets owner Seve Cohen is not afraid of opening up his wallet and paying for a world-class player like Soto. Additionally, the Dodgers are always in the market to acquire another star.


This past offseason, Shohei Ohtani signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers. Executives around the league believe that Soto could receive a massive extension close to that number. Soto is four years younger than Ohtani and still hasn’t hit the prime of his career. Teams are going to be willing to spend a lot of money to lock up Soto. The Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers will all be vying.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Yu Darvish Padres pic
MLB

LATEST Padres’ Yu Darvish got his 200th career win on Sunday night vs. the Atlanta Braves

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2024
USATSI 23325371 168397130 lowres
MLB
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani rounds off memorable week with first LA walk-off
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2024

LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani rounded off a memorable week in the city with his first game-ending hit since joining the illustrious franchise earlier this year. Ohtani broke his maiden…

rsz ap24086066987803
MLB
Dodgers Are World Series Favorites, But Braves Not Far Behind
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 28 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the teams to beat in Major League Baseball for the better part of the last decade-plus. They only have one World Series…

rsz oakland athletics ballpark mlb
MLB
Which Teams Have The Lowest Payrolls For The 2024 MLB Season?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024
yamamoto getty ezgif.com resize
MLB
Yamamoto Gets Shelled In First Appearance For Dodgers, Lasts Just 1 Inning
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024
rsz ap23130772471842 scaled 1
MLB
Oakland A’s Have Lowest MLB Projected Win Total Since At Least 1990
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024
rsz dstoyiyvoaafe y
MLB
Ken Griffey Jr. Will Be 7th Highest Paid Player On Cincinnati Reds Payroll For 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 28 2024
Arrow to top