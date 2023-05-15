Betting

76ers Prop Bets: 80% Chance That Doc Rivers Is Fired

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The season came to an end for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday after their Game 7 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. And while they were one of the top teams in the league throughout the season and had the MVP on their roster, there could be some serious changes coming to the roster and coaching staff.

76ers Proposition Bets Available At BetOnline.Ag

The 76ers have been title contenders for a few years now. There have been different pieces and contributors, but 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid has been there throughout the process. The tandem with Ben Simmons never truly worked out, and the acquisition of James Harden was apparently not enough to get them over the hump.

So what does the future hold for the 76ers? There are a handful of proposition bets available at BetOnline.ag that outline some of the changes that could be coming for the franchise.

 Will Doc Rivers Be Fired?

Yes (-400); No (+250)

As we have seen in recent weeks, no NBA coaching job is safe. Winners of 3 of the previous 4 Coach of the Year awards were fired this off-season, including Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams. According to the oddsmakers, 76ers lead man Doc Rivers is likely to be the next in line. A “yes” designation on whether he will be fired or not comes in at -400, a heavy favorite over the “no” listing of +250.

Rivers has spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia, with an overall record of 174-97 including the postseason.

Bet on Doc River Will be Fired (-400) at BetOnline

Will James Harden Be A 76er Next Season?

No (-200); Yes (+150)

There have been rumors floating that James Harden is leaning towards a return to the Houston Rockets, which would leave the 76ers out in the cold and looking for a new star to pair with Embiid. The odds aren’t as heavy as the ones listed for Rivers, but the “no” designation is still a strong favorite at -200 versus +150.

Bet on Will James Harden Be a 76er? (No -200) at BetOnline

Will Joel Embiid Be Traded By 76ers?

No (-2000); Yes (+700)

There may be drastic changes needed, but would they actually think about trading Embiid coming off of an MVP season? It would seem very unlikely from an outside perspective, and the oddsmakers agree, placing “no” at -2000. But perhaps the 76ers feel that his value is currently at its max, and may be worried about his ability to remain healthy during the most important times of the year.

Taking a flier on this one might be a good bet on some occasions, but the +700 for “yes” just doesn’t hold a lot of value.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

