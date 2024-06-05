5 Of 6 MLB Division Leaders Have Leads Of 5+ Games

We are just over two months in to the 2024 MLB season, and we are already beginning to see who the contenders will be come October. There are of course late-season runs to be made by certain teams that are further down in the standings, but the teams at the top of the divisions in the National League have been overwhelmingly better than those fighting for a Wild Card spot.

MLB Division Leaders Are Way Out In Front

The AL Central has as many teams above .500 as the entire National League 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/ULpEk06Oyn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 5, 2024

The biggest divisional lead in the NL (and all of baseball) is owned by the Phillies in the NL East. Entering Wednesday’s action, Philadelphia had a strong 7-game lead over the Atlanta Braves, and a full 15 games separated first and third place (Nationals). The Phillies have, by far, the best run differential in the National League, +17 better than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking of the Dodgers, they came into Wednesday with a 7-game cushion in the NL West, with the Padres, Diamondbacks, and Giants bunched up in the Wild Card race. The Brewers, who have lost two straight to the mighty Phillies, are still way out in front in the NL Central, with Milwaukee owning a 6-game lead over the Cubs. All four other teams in the division are within 2 games of one another.

Yankees Are Only Team Without 5+ Game Lead

Every MLB Division leader except the Yankees is up by at least 5 games The Yankees, tied with the Phillies for the best record in MLB, lead the Orioles by 2 1/2 and everyone else in the AL East by at least 12 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hTG6MkHOor — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 5, 2024

Things are similar in the American League. Both the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners held leads of 5+ in their respective divisions on Wednesday morning, with the former already being up to 40 wins win their first 60 games. The AL East is the only close race in the MLB at the moment, as the Yankees own just a 2.5 game edge over the Baltimore Orioles.

Of the division leaders, the Brewers have the longest odds of winning the World Series. They are listed at +2500, behind teams like the Astros (+1800) and Twins (+2200). The Dodgers lead the way at the sports books with a designation of +300, with the Yankees not far behind at +500.