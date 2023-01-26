The 2023 Pegasus World Cup takes center stage for horse racing fans this Saturday, with a field of 12 eyeing up the $3m Gulfstream purse. Our SportsLens US horse racing expects give you the lowdown on the big weekend race with their expect win, place and trifecta Pegasus World Cup picks.



Who Will Win The 2023 Pegasus World Cup – Is Cyberknife The One To Beat?

The best US horse racing sportsbooks – including BetOnline – have the Brad Cox-trained Cyberknife priced as the 2023 Pegasus World Cup favorite and, therefore, is horse to beat in Saturday’s Gulfstream Park race.

It’s easy to see why too – he’s sired by the 2018 Pegasus winner Gun Runner so this race has family connections for Cyberknife and also heads here off the back of a close silver medal in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland last time out.

However, with the 4 year-old running out of gas over that 1m trip the step back up to 1m1f here might back him vulnerable again to a closer, while a wide draw in 10 isn’t 100% ideal.

Godolphin’s Proxy is certainly a solid alternative after a good win in the Grade One Clark Stakes last time out at Churchill Downs, while Art Collector, Skippylongstocking and course specialist White Abarrio have the form to stake a claim too.

But the Pegasus World Cup main pick is DEFUNDED, who hails from the powerful Bob Baffett barn that already have two World Cups to their name.

This 5 year-old, who has been handed gate 5, has won 5 of his 13 career starts and seems to have improved again after winning his last two outings when taking the Grade One Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita and last time the Native Diver Stakes at Del Mar.

Both wins came over this 1m1f trip and he’ll also have the services of jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. who has won two of the last three runnings of the Pegasus.

Pegasus World Cup ‘Win’ Pick: DEFUNDED

Which Horse Has the Best Place Chance In 2023 Pegasus World Cup?

Okay, the Saffie A Joseph runner WHITE ABARRIO is currently five races without a win, but the old ‘horses for courses’ saying comes back into play with this 4 year-old as he absolutely loves it at Gulfstream Park – recording ALL four of his career wins at the Florida venue, including last season’s Florida Derby.

Therefore, being back in the Sunshine State can give this popular grey horse a shot in the arm and having been kept ticking over with a solid run last month at Aqueduct, when a close third in the Cigar Mile, should be spot on for this.

Pegasus World Cup ‘Place’ Pick: WHITE ABARRIO



Our 2023 Pegasus World Cup Trifecta Prediction

So, with Defunded and White Abarrio already leading Pegasus World Cup picks for us, then all that remains is to find a third horse for the Trifecta.

The likes of favorite Cyberknife, Skippylongstocking and Art Collector all have strong cases.

However, Godolphin’s PROXY looks a solid option, having only finished out of the first three twice from his 13 career starts.

This Michael Stidham runner was last seen winning the Grade One Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs over this trip and last year finished third of better in all six runs. His consistency makes him a solid option to add to your Pegasus World Cup Trifecta picks.

Pegasus World Cup 1-2-3 ‘Trifecta’ Pick

DEFUNDED

WHITE ABARRIO

PROXY



2023 Pegasus World Cup Betting Odds

Cyberknife 15-8

Defunded 9-2

Proxy 9-2

Art Collector 7-1

Skippylongstocking 9-1

White Abarrio 9-1

Get Her Number 16-1

25-1 Bar

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

