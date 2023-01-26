Horse Racing

2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: Date, Time & How To Watch Gulfstream Park Race

Andy Newton
After a quiet time of late, the US horse racing scene is back with a bang this Saturday for the seventh running of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes, so let’s give you a bit more information about the big Gulfstream Park contest.

2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: Date, Time and TV Channel

📅Time/Date: 5:40 ET (Saturday January 28, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park, Florida (1m 1f)
💰 Purse: $3m
📺 TV: NBC Sports / Peacock

When Is The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes?

The 2023 Pegasus World Cup will be the seventh renewal of this $3m race and will be run this year on Saturday, January 28.

Staged at Gulfstream Park in Florida, the 1m1f contest is one of the big winter US horse racing highlights, which comes after a quiet spell for the sport just after Christmas.

What Time Will The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Be Run?

Of course, it depends where you are in the US (or the world) with the time differences, but the 2023 Pegasus will be run at 5:40pm Eastern Time.

How Can You Watch The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes?

The Pegasus World Cup will be shown live on the NBC Sports Network, which will also be showing the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes later in the year, and also on Peacock.

The coverage for the Gulfstream Pegasus World Cup card will run between 4:30pm and 6pm (ET) and, as well as taking in the lucrative $3m main event, you can also watch the Pegasus World Cup Turf at 4:40pm ET.

In addition to the main races, the undercard at Gulfstream Park on Saturday will be shown LIVE on FanDuelTV.

RELATED: 2023 Pegasus World Cup Runners, Riders and Odds For Gulfstream Race

WATCH: Life Is Good Winning The 2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes

 

Related Horse Racing Content:

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
