It’s the $3m Pegasus World Cup this weekend at Gulfstream Park and you can use our key Pegasus World Cup trends to help find the winning horse and see which entries fit the best profiles of previous winners.



Horses Aged 4 0r 5 Have The Best Pegasus Record

Pegasus World Cup Favorites Have Done Well

A Breeders’ Cup Run Last Season A Plus

Drawn Low Has Been An Advantage

Baffert and Ortiz Jr Respected

2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Trends

We’ve showcased some of the best 2023 Pegasus World Cup trends ahead of Saturday’s big Gulfstream Park race to help you find the winner.

Okay, we’ve only had six past renewals of the Pegasus World Cup, but there are already some interesting trends building up. You can use these Gulfstream stats and apply them to the 2023 Pegasus World Cup runners and riders to find the horses with the best profiles.

6/6 – Had never won at Gulfstream Park

6/6 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

6/6 – Won over 1m+ previously

5/6 – Favorites placed (top 3)

5/6 – Won between 4-5 times before

5/6 – Had run in the last 84 days

5/6 – Won at Breeders’ Cup race last time

5/6 – Won last time out

4/6 – Winning favorites

4/6 – Won 2+ Grade 1 Races before

4/6 – Drawn 4 or lower

2/6 – Trained By Bob Baffert

2/6 – Ridden By Irad Ortiz Jr.

ALL Of the Last Six Pegasus World Cup Winners Were Aged 4 or 5 Years-old

A big Pegasus World Cup trend to kick us off – with ALL of the previous winners (6 renewals) aged 4 or 5 years-old.

Okay, most of the 12 runners this year will fit the bill here, but we can knock out the 6 year-old Art Collector based on this stat, while if one of the reserve runners Endorsed runs (aged 7), he can also be discounted.

Pegasus World Cup Favorites Have A Fine Record

From the six past runnings, the Pegasus World Cup market leader has rewarded backers 67% of the time with four past favorites winning.

We’ve also seen 5 of the last 6 Pegasus World Cup favorites place (top 3), so it’s a race the bettors seem to be winning over the best US sportsbooks at present.

The 2023 Pegasus World Cup favorite is set to be Cyberknife.

Look For Horses That Ran (Won) At the Breeders’ Cup Last Time Out

A massive 5 of the last 6 Pegasus World Cup winners ran at the Breeders’ Cup last time out – in fact, those five also won their BC race too!

12 months ago, we saw Life Is Good (watch below) take the Pegasus after landing the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile the following year, while in 2021 Knicks Go also achieved the same double.

This year, we’ve no 2022 Breeders’ Cup winners in the Pegasus World Cup, but Cyberknife is the next best thing after running a head runner-up in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile back on November 5. Simplification was also 7th in that same race.

The Draw Has Been a Key Pegasus World Cup Trend In Recent Years

Being drawn low has seemingly been a plus from the six runnings of the Pegasus, with 4 of the winners hailing from gates 4 or lower.

The last two winners – Life Is Good and Knicks Go – both came out of gate 4.

Therefore, if this trend is to be repeated then Proxy (1), Simplification (2), Ridin With Biden (3) and White Abarrio (4) get the thumbs up.

Defunded is just outside the top 4 draws, with gate 5, while the hot favorite Cyberknife is drawn wide in 10. However, for the sentimental horse racing fans all might not be lost for favorite backers as Cyberknife’s sire – Gun Runner – won this race in 2018 and guess what? He managed this from gate 10 too!

Winning Form in Last Race Is A Big Plus

Heading into the Pegasus World Cup off the back of a win is another key stat to look out for, with 83% of the previous 6 wins taking this big Gulfstream prize after a victory.

Again, you’d think that most would tick this box, but actually only Defunded, Proxy, Skippylongstocking and Ridin With Biden do.

Respect The Bob Baffert Barn & Anything Irad Ortiz Jr Rides

Finally, the barn with the best record – albeit with only 6 runnings – is the powerful Bob Baffert team. They’ve got two Pegasus World Cups under their belt already after wins with Arrogate (2017) and Mucho Gusto (2020). They will be trying to make it three with Defunded.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr is the main man when it comes to the steering in the Pegasus – he’s taken home two of the last 3 runnings, including 12 months ago when guiding Life Is Good home by an easy 3 1/4 lengths.

Oritz Jr has been booked this year to ride the already mentioned Baffet runner Defunded.

Overall Trends Pick: DEFUNDED

2023 Pegasus World Cup Betting Odds

Cyberknife 15-8

Defunded 9-2

Proxy 9-2

Art Collector 7-1

Skippylongstocking 9-1

White Abarrio 9-1

Get Her Number 16-1

25-1 Bar

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Past Winners

2022 – LIFE IS GOOD

2021 – KNICKS GO

2020 – MUCHO GUSTO

2019 – CITY OF LIGHT

2018 – GUN RUNNER

2017 – ARROGATE

WATCH: Life Is Good Winning The 2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes



