2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes | Cyberknife Among Final Invites

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes final invites have been announced with two-time Grade One winner Cyberknife one of the big names expected to be heading to Gulfstream Park on January 28.



Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes – The Main Runners

The third and final invites for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes saw no significant changes from the first two invite stages as we gear up for the seventh running of this $3m Grade One 1 1/8-mile contest – with big names like Cyberknife, Simplification, White Abarrio and Defunded among the 12 entries at this stage.

Cyberknife: Last seen running second in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (watch below) at Keeneland on Nov 5, 2022 and from his 12 career starts has only been out the frame twice, with 5 victories. The biggest wins to date for this Brad H Cox runner have come in the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes (Jul 23, 2022) and the Grade 1 Matt Winn Stakes (Jun 12, 2022).

Skippylongstocking: Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr, this 4 year-old has won 4 of his 12 starts, including last time out at Gulfstream Park on New Year’s Eve, when taking the Grade 3 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes by 2 lengths, and has now raced 8 times at the Pegasus World Cup venue. He was also 5th in the 2022 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico and 3rd in the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Simplification: Third behind Skippylongstocking last time out in the Harlan’s Holiday Stakes, so has 2 1/4 lengths to make up on that horse. Also ran 4th in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs last season, but is yet to record a Grade 1 win – his best being in the Grade 2 Fasig-Tipton Fountain Of Youth Stakes, which on a plus did come at Gulfstream Park.

White Abarrio: Popular grey horse that was last in action when running third at Aqueduct in the Grade 1 Cigar Mile Handicap on Dec 3, 2022. Has won four of his 10 career starts with the best success for this Saffie A, Joseph runner was when taking the Florida Derby at Gulfstream last April.

Proxy: Winner last time out of the Grade 1 Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs on Nov 25 and has a very consistent profile with 11 top three finishes from 13 starts. This Godolphin-owned 5 year-old has done the bulk of his running at Fair Grounds (7 runs) and would be having his first start at Gulfstream if running in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes.

Defunded: From the powerful Bob Baffert yard that have won the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes twice before (2017 & 2020). This 5 year-old was last on the track on Nov 27, 2022 when easily winning the Grade 3 Native Diver Stakes at Del Mar. Prior to that win, he landed the Grade One Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita (Oct 2), beating the useful Country Grammer by 1 3/4 lengths (watch below).

With 5 career wins (from 13 starts) and proven form at the top table, rates one of the leading 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes runners at this year’s renewal.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stake: Latest Entries In Full

White Abarrio

Super Corinto

Stilleto Boy

Skippylongstocking

Simplification

Ridin With Biden

Proxy

O’Connor

Hoist the Gold

Get Her Number

Endorsed

Defunded

Cyberknife

Barber Road

Art Collector

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Past Winners

2022 – LIFE IS GOOD

2021 – KNICKS GO

2020 – MUCHO GUSTO

2019 – CITY OF LIGHT

2018 – GUN RUNNER

2017 – ARROGATE

WATCH: Life Is Good Winning The 2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes



