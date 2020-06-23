Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to making Alan Shearer’s TOTW

Newcastle United blew Sheffield United away at St. James’ Park on Sunday, securing a 3-0 victory to all but guarantee Premier League safety.

Second-half goals from Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton handed the Magpies valuable three points, and their 10th win of the campaign saw them go 11 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining.





The French winger and English midfielder Isaac Hayden made Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week as a result, and they definitely deserve the spots given their stand-out performances against the Blades.

Saint-Maximin’s pace and tricks proved too much for the visitors’ defence to handle, and he is pleased to have made Shearer’s TOTW, reacting thus on Twitter to the inclusion:

While the 23-year-old has scored just thrice and assisted once in 19 league appearances for Newcastle thus far, he has been very influential in attack for Steve Bruce’s side and is arguably their most influential player right now.

Saint-Maximin’s first season in the English top-flight has been impressive, and he is definitely one of the players the club’s would-be owners will look to retain should their takeover bid goes through.

Newcastle host Aston Villa tomorrow and will be keen to continue their fine run at home with another impressive victory.

With a player like ASM in their attack, that is possible.