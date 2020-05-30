Newcastle United now reportedly facing Chelsea competition for Said Benrahma

Newcastle United’s reported quest to sign Said Benrahma from Brentford has just become tougher due to Chelsea.

The Northern Echo reported in February of Newcastle’s interest in signing the 24-year-old forward in the summer transfer window.

It was claimed that the Magpies had a scout to watch the Algeria international in action for Brentford against Middlesbrough in the Championship.

However, it now seems that Newcastle will have to battle with Premier League rivals Chelsea for the signature of the former Nice man, who can operate anywhere in attack.

According to Todofichajes, Chelsea have identified the Championship player as a potential transfer target this summer.

The report has added that Brentford value Benrahma at €25 million (£22.49 million).

Stats

According to WhoScored, Benrahma has made 30 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Brentford so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward made 29 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Bees, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Algeria international has been on the books of Brentford since the summer of 2018 when he joined from French club Nice.

The Bees are aiming to clinch a place in the Championship playoffs this season.