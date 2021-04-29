Newcastle ‘pressing ahead’ to sign Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

Newcastle United are keen to sign Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Magpies are “pressing ahead” in their bid to sign the highly-rated Celtic defender.





Ajer, who was signed by Brendan Rodgers during his time at Celtic, has established himself into a quality defender and has been linked with a move to the Premier League before.

The Norway international has just one year left on his current deal, and he is determined to leave the club in the summer.

The report claims that Celtic value Ajer at around £25 million, but Newcastle are looking to offer only £8m, that is £17m short of the player’s valuation.

It is unlikely that any potential club would be willing to meet Celtic’s asking price as Ajer could leave for free next summer, and sign a pre-contract in January.

Norwich City and AC Milan are also interested in signing him.

This is a massive summer for Celtic who will be looking for a huge overhaul.

Ajer is not the only one who could leave the club – the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie could be heading out of Parkhead as well.

Newcastle are working on a limited budget, but getting Ajer at that price would be a massive coup for them.

In other news, Saudi Arabia’s PIF has announced that chairman Mohammed Bin Salman owns the consortium.