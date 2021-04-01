Newcastle fans react to Ryan Fraser display vs Faroe Islands

Newcastle United midfielder Ryan Fraser has had an impressive international break with Scotland and it will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old can establish himself as a regular starter for Steve Bruce’s side and help the Magpies finish the season strongly now.

Fraser managed to score in Scotland’s 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands last night in the World Cup qualifiers and he scored a vital equaliser for this country against Israel in the previous match as well.





Before his move to Newcastle, Fraser was a quality player for Bournemouth but he has been a shadow of his former self since joining the Magpies.

Some of the Newcastle fans believe that Bruce has failed to get the best out of the attacker.

His performances for Scotland certainly show that Fraser has a lot to offer and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the best out of him in the coming weeks.

The Magpies are currently battling for their survival in the Premier League and Bruce will need his key players fit and firing on all cylinders.

The Scottish international could play a key role in the remaining games if he can build on his current performances. A confident and in-form Fraser would add goals and creativity to the Newcastle attack.

He could form a lethal partnership with Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron over the next few weeks.

Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about the 27-year-old’s performance against the Faroe Islands last night.

BREAKING: football player is much more effective when played in position. — Bristol Magpie (@BristolMagpie) April 1, 2021

Scotland got a real coach, we don't. — Smartphone Wars (@SmartphoneWars_) April 1, 2021

Ryan Fraser hitting some form…Watch him get benched by Brucey🤦🏻‍♂️ — Craig Grant🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@craiggrant1988) March 31, 2021

Ah the simple art of using Fraser in his actual position. Who’d have thought? Mind boggling stuff. Who is this genius Scotland manager? Does he want a job here? — Guitarsandpsyche (@Guitarsandpsyc1) April 1, 2021

We have good players. We know this. — I am on a book (@oinkbaamoo) March 31, 2021

Coming in from the wing, imagine my shock — Shelvatron Mk2 🐰🐣 (@ShelvatronMk2) March 31, 2021

Been played to his strengths, again. — champman (@_champman_) March 31, 2021

Dropped for Spurs then 🤷🏻‍♂️ — paul (@toonislife) March 31, 2021

Can you ask Bruce to play the bloke in his correct position? instead of being a "split striker" whatever that's supposed to mean. — James (@James03292461) March 31, 2021

That's what happens when you play players in their correct position and play to their strengths. Over to you Bruce! Wont hold my breath though! — Marco11 (@Marco1167469457) April 1, 2021

Look what hapoens when u play in ur actual position, its as if bring a winger playing on the wing brings out the best in him — David Robson (@dagvidjunior) March 31, 2021

Read: Newcastle linked with 49-yr-old Premier League manager