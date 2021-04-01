Newcastle fans react to Ryan Fraser display vs Faroe Islands

Newcastle United midfielder Ryan Fraser has had an impressive international break with Scotland and it will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old can establish himself as a regular starter for Steve Bruce’s side and help the Magpies finish the season strongly now.

Fraser managed to score in Scotland’s 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands last night in the World Cup qualifiers and he scored a vital equaliser for this country against Israel in the previous match as well.


Before his move to Newcastle, Fraser was a quality player for Bournemouth but he has been a shadow of his former self since joining the Magpies.

Some of the Newcastle fans believe that Bruce has failed to get the best out of the attacker.

His performances for Scotland certainly show that Fraser has a lot to offer and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the best out of him in the coming weeks.

The Magpies are currently battling for their survival in the Premier League and Bruce will need his key players fit and firing on all cylinders.

The Scottish international could play a key role in the remaining games if he can build on his current performances. A confident and in-form Fraser would add goals and creativity to the Newcastle attack.

He could form a lethal partnership with Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron over the next few weeks.

Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about the 27-year-old’s performance against the Faroe Islands last night.

