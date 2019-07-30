Neil Lennon shares Celtic transfer plans

Celtic have signed four players this summer but Neil Lennon is looking to make a couple of more signings before the end of the transfer window.
The Celtic boss has told the the Glasgow Evening Times that he is looking to make some signings, and his latest comments surely will excite the fans.
The Scottish Champions will begin their new season at the weekend against St. Johnstone, but there is a feeling that Celtic still need to bolster their squad.
Furthermore, with Kieran Tierney’s future still up in the air, Celtic could be dragged into a difficult situation like last summer when they had to sell Moussa Dembele to Lyon.
And Lennon has suggested that Celtic are looking to sign one player at the earliest.
The Bhoys boss even insisted that there could be more additions to the squad should they get past Nomme Kalju in the Champions League.
“We will discuss that when we get back on Wednesday, it would be great if we could,” he said.
“We will try and get one or two in before the next tie if we qualify, which we should do, for next week.”
Celtic face Nomme Kalju in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying round later on Tuesday, and they are expected to qualify easily.
The Bhoys have a healthy 5-0 lead after the first leg, and are almost certain to win the tie.
Celtic have bolstered their defence this summer, and Lennon should look to add players in other positions now, especially in the attacking department.