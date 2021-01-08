Moussa Dembele not interested in joining West Ham United

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is not interested in joining West Ham United during the current transfer window, a report from Goal.com claims.

The Hammers have recently agreed the sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax and a £20 million deal should be officially finalised over the coming days.





With the Ivorian’s impending exit, the club are bound to pursue a replacement and it was claimed yesterday that they were in contact with Les Gones for Dembele.

However, it appears that Dembele has no desire to join David Moyes’ side, but has not ruled out the prospect of leaving the Ligue 1 leaders.

The ex-Celtic star had a superb 2019/2020 campaign with Les Gones with an impressive tally of 24 goals and seven assists from 46 appearances.

He has struggled for form this term with only one goal from 16 appearances, but most of those have come off the bench with Memphis Depay favoured ahead of him upfront.

Aside from the Hammers, Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the former Fulham graduate, who is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt.

Diego Simeone’s side are on the hunt for a new centre-forward after releasing Diego Costa and they are exploring a loan deal for Dembele with the option to buy for £32m in the summer.

Les Gones have yet to make a decision and that is justifiable, considering they are flying high at the top of Ligue 1 with a three-point lead over Lille.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has previously said that he would like to keep hold of Memphis Depay, Houssem Aouar and Dembele for the entire season.

Meanwhile, the Hammers find themselves with only one specialist senior striker in Michail Antonio with Haller on his way out.

They may have to switch their focus elsewhere with Dembele not keen on joining them.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com