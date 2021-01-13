Messi makes a sensational demand to leave Barcelona for PSG

The world’s greatest player, Lionel Messi, has been linked with a move to French outfit Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his current contract at Barcelona.

Messi is linked with a Barcelona exit and PSG is his destination of choice, according to Diario GOL. The Argentine is expected to leave Barca for free at the end of the season for a switch to the Parc des Princes.





Mauricio Pochettino arriving at the club has given them the edge over Manchester City. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was Messi’s preferred choice at Barcelona when Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien were sacked last year. However, Pochettino rejected moving to the Camp Nou due to his association with Espanyol.

Neymar has mentioned that he intends to reunite with Messi, with PSG looking a likely destination for that to happen. The Brazilian will be a driving force behind the 33-year-old signing for the French side.

Sergio Aguero is also on the radar due to his contract situation and relationship with Messi. The City superstar’s deal expires this summer and Pochettino also wants him at PSG.

However, Messi has now made a stunning demand which could make or break the move. The forward wants Kylian Mbappe gone before he will sign.

For PSG to afford Aguero and Messi together, Messi believes the Frenchman must go due to his wages. The Barcelona captain earns close to 100 million Euros a year at his current club and will expect the Ligue 1 giants to match that salary at the very least.

Real Madrid are interested in Mbappe and could play in a key role in completing PSG’s revolution. The Whites are already working on his signing for the summer, which could be enough to fulfil Messi’s wishes.

SPORTSLENS VIEW:

Messi is certainly one of the world’s greatest players but, at 33, Barca must not continue paying him as much as they do.

The player is in the final years of his career, and the Blaugrana have to move on from their reliance on him. The club’s financial crisis comes as a blessing in disguise because it may allow the youth to step up and show their quality.

PSG, on the other hand, are playing a perilous game. Aguero has been prone to injuries lately and is already 32, whereas Messi, as stated above, is 33.

The Ligue 1 giants are sacrificing arguably the world’s best young talent to make way for two players who will be at the top of their game for barely a few more years.

Barcelona did bend their back to keep Messi happy in the past, and the latest move from PSG seems to be a similar path they are taking to keep Neymar happy.

Only time will tell whether or not this has been successful or not. What is your opinion?