Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United duo Patrick Bamford and Raphinha

Marcelo Bielsa has showered praise on Leeds United duo – Patrick Bamford and Raphinha – ahead of the Whites’ trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

In his press conference today, Bielsa has said that he is impressed with Bamford’s evolution and that the praise he is getting is fully ‘deserved’.





He has urged the former Chelsea striker to maintain consistency for the rest of the season.

Bamford earned a reputation for himself for being a very reliable team player, but doubts were raised over his conversion ability.

Popular football pundits – Jamie Carragher and Darren Bent – have praised him heavily, suggesting he deserved a chance to play for England.

The 27-year-old has been in brilliant form this season, managing 12 goals in the Premier League, and his strike against Crystal Palace was the 100th goal of his career.

Bielsa said, as quoted by Leeds Live: “It’s praise that is deserved. In all the aspects of his game, there’s been an evolution. From now on what’s important is to maintain consistency for what’s left of the season.”

The Argentine was asked about Raphinha who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old winger has dazzled this season for the Yorkshire club since joining in the summer from Rennes, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the Premier League.

Bielsa added: “He’s a player with good physical attributes for the position. He’s quick and he can sustain that over a long distance. He has the resources of a winger with dribbling and when to attack the space in behind.”

Leeds are in good form at the moment having won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

The Whites will be without Pablo Hernandez for this game, while Kalvin Phillips is also doubtful.