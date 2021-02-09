Jamie Carragher and Darren Bent comment on Leeds striker Patrick Bamford

Former Liverpool defender turned popular pundit Jamie Carragher has showered praise on Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford after his impressive display against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Elland Road on Monday.

The 27-year-old striker scored the second goal of the match as Marcelo Bielsa’s side earned all three points to move to 10th in the Premier League table.





The Whites have now won three of their last four Premier League games and could soon be challenging for a European spot. praised Bamford after his recent performances saying that it’s great to see he is in a brilliant run of form.

Bamford earned a reputation for himself as a very reliable team player, but doubts were raised over his conversion ability.

The former Liverpool defender has also suggested that he would love to see Bamford get a chance to impress Gareth Southgate and has paid tribute to Bielsa for sticking with him and getting the best out of the striker.

🗣"I would like to see him get a sniff"@Carra23 thinks Patrick Bamford should get a call-up in the next England selection pic.twitter.com/vMin50HJrz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 8, 2021

Carragher’s sentiment was also echoed by talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker feels that Bamford deserves a chance to play for England.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “#LUFC’s Bamford has to be in discussion [for the England squad].” 👊 “He took the challenge of stepping up & proved people wrong.” 😲 “He must say he’s surprised himself, 12 goals is a remarkable achievement.”@DarrenBent hails @Patrick_Bamford 👏 pic.twitter.com/fVtZRsj0Lk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 9, 2021

Sportslens View

Bamford, who is on £35k-per-week wages at Leeds, has been in brilliant form this season, managing 12 goals in the Premier League. His latest strike against Crystal Palace was the 100th goal of his career.

Despite signing Rodrigo from Valencia on a club-record transfer fee, Bielsa has used Bamford as the leading striker. He is exceeding expectations and deserves a chance to play for England ahead of the Euros.