Manchester City v Tottenham – Battle of Two Legendary Managers

Manchester City v Tottenham

English Premier League

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Saturday, February 13, 2021

17:30 GMT

Referee: Paul Tierney

This Saturday, Manchester City and Tottenham face each other in the English Premier League (see full list of fixtures here).





This matchup acts as another clash between two of the greatest managers of all time; Tottenham’s José Mourinho and City’s Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City are currently first in the Premier League with 50 points, and Tottenham are in eighth with 36 points.

Manchester City Preview:

Manchester City continue their spectacular form, having won their last 15 matches and undefeated in their last 22 matches.

City come into this fixture following a 3-1 victory over Swansea City in the FA Cup and a 4-1 abolishment of Liverpool in the Premier League.

İlkay Gündoğan has been the star of the show for City, having been recently awarded the Premier League Player of the Month for January. In addition, Guardiola won the Premier League Manager of the Month for January.

Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan Aké, and Fernandinho remain injured and will not play on Saturday.

Sergio Agüero, Rúben Dias and Rodri are all doubtful and could all feature in City’s matchup against Tottenham.

Manchester City has no suspended players.

Tottenham Preview:

Tottenham have not been in great shape as of late. The Spurs have not quite been the same after their defeat to Liverpool on Matchday 13, which saw them drop out of first place in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s defensive struggles continue, which were seen in their 5-4 loss against Everton in the FA Cup.

In addition, Mourinho has stated that Eric Dier is suffering a ‘crisis of confidence’ after being benched in Tottenham’s win against West Bromwich Albion, which adds on to the defensive woes.

In their fixture against Everton, Harry Kane came off the bench. However, the star forward is expected to start against City on Saturday.

Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilón remain injured and will not play against City.

Gareth Bale and Serge Aurier are doubtful, as both players were unfit and did not play in the FA Cup fixture against Everton.

Tottenham has no suspended players.

Manchester City v Tottenham Stats:

Manchester City Recent Form: WWWWWW

Tottenham Recent Form: LWLLLW

Head-to-Head:

November 21, 2020: 2-0 Tottenham

February 2, 2020: 2-0 Tottenham

August 17, 2020: 2-2 Draw

Manchester City v Tottenham Predictions:

Manchester City are playing their best football at the moment and I personally do not see any team defeating them.

Due to their firepower on the offensive and defensive side, City will score multiple goals and their defense will make it difficult for the Tottenham forwards.

Prediction: Manchester City 3 – 1 Tottenham

Statistics from Whoscored and the official Premier League website.