Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Etihad Stadium to face league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs have won only once in their last five games in all competitions. They are heading into this game on the back of a 5-4 defeat against Everton in the FA Cup in midweek.





Jose Mourinho was clearly left frustrated with Tottenham’s poor defending against the Toffees, and he is going to shake things up against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Clearly, the partnership of Toby Alderwiereld and Davinson Sanchez is not working, despite the fact, the 24-year-old Colombian scoring two goals against Everton in the last match.

Eric Dier has been left out in recent games, and it has been reported that the England international is struggling with confidence.

This could open the door for Joe Rodon to get an extended run in the team alongside Belgian defender Alderweireld.

Mourinho could be tempted to use a three-man defence against City, but the system works best when Sergio Reguilon is available. Serge Aurier is set to return in place of Matt Doherty.

Moussa Sissoko should return to the line-up. The Frenchman brings energy and puts in a lot of defensive shifts. Also, an extra man in midfield will help Tanguy Ndombele to be more creative and involve in link-up play with the forwards.

Harry Kane scored from the bench against the Toffees, but the England skipper is likely to start alongside Son Heung-Min and Erik Lamela.

Dele Alli made his return against Everton in the last match, but Mourinho probably won’t risk him from the start.

Predicted Tottenham starting line-up: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Davies; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Lamela, Son; Kane