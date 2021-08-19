Luuk de Jong emerges as a target for West Ham

Luuk de Jong has been named by 90min as a potential target for West Ham United this summer.

The last year has been a positive one for West Ham. They finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League, and carried this form into the new season, beating Newcastle United 4-2 on the opening day.

However, there are still some issues that need fixing at the London Stadium. They still haven’t brought in a replacement for outgoing loanee Jesse Lingard, and Michail Antonio remains the club’s only natural striker.

They have been in the hunt for a new forward throughout the transfer window, but with little success so far. Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite has been linked, as well Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

Now, a new name has been mentioned. 90min reports that Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong could be on West Ham’s radar this summer.

The Netherlands international came to Los Nervionenses back in 2019, off the back of a prolific spell at PSV Eindhoven where he scored 112 goals in 204 appearances. He hasn’t been able to replicate this form in Spain, netting just 19 in 94 outings.

Although it hasn’t always been as bad as it seems. He scored the winner in the 2020 Europa League semi-final against Manchester United, and a brace in the final against Inter Milan as Julen Lopetegui’s men lifted the trophy.

The striker, who turns 31 later this month, was an unused substitute in Sevilla’s opener against Rayo Vallecano, having fallen behind Youssef En-Nesyri in the pecking order. And, with Rafa Mir expected to sign from Wolverhampton Wanderers, his chances of getting regular game time are looking slim.

De Jong played just ten minutes at this summer’s European Championships, with the likes of Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst, and Donyell Malen being favoured. With the World Cup just over a year away, he knows he will have to be playing regularly in order to be in contention for a place in Louis van Gaal’s squad. This may incentivise him to pursue an exit from Sevilla.

Read also: West Ham submit £25 million offer for Kurt Zouma