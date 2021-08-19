West Ham submit £25 million offer for Kurt Zouma

West Ham United have been heavily linked with a move for the Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer.

According to L’Equipe, the Hammers have submitted an offer of around £25 million for the centre back and discussions between the two clubs continue regarding a summer move.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer in search of regular football and a move the West Ham could prove to be a smart decision.

David Moyes is in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and Zouma is likely to get regular first-team opportunities with the Hammers.

West Ham have managed to qualify for Europa League this season and the Frenchman will be able to experience European football with them.

West Ham have just three centre backs at their disposal and they will need to sign at least another defender before the window closes. Zouma could prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Craig Dawson.

The Frenchman could partner Issa Diop at the back for the foreseeable future.

Zouma is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the London club.

Apparently, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the player as well. The Hammers must move quickly to fend off the competition from the London rivals.

