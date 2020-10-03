Luka Jovic: What’s Gone Wrong at Real Madrid?

Almost as soon as the summer window opened, Eintracht Frankfurt found themselves trying to cling to their Euro Fighters, with bids coming in left and right for the talented group of players. In the end, Eintracht had to swallow the loss of all three of their forwards, who had played off each other so excellently last season and combined for crucial goals throughout the clubs successful Bundesliga and Europa League campaigns. With the losses of Sebastian Haller to West Ham (€50.00m), and Ante Rebic to Milan (loan) crucial components of Die Adler’s attack from the previous campaign had left, but most significant of all was the departure of Serbian striker Luka Jovic.

Jovic had scored a remarkable 27 goals in 46 games in all competitions, including 10 goals in 11 matches in the Europa league. Two goals against Chelsea in the Semi-Final practically sealed Jovic’s exit. In the end, Real Madrid coughed up €60.00m to bring the forward to the Santiago Bernabéu. With the footballing world still enamored by Frankfurt and Jovic’s tremendous form throughout the fairy tale run to the semi-finals, many foresaw the 22-year-old Serbian immediately slotting into a Madrid side that had at one point gone 481 minutes without a goal in the 2018/19 campaign.

One year on, Jovic has started just 5 games in all competitions for Real Madrid, netting 2 goals across only 540 minutes of first team action. Real Madrid’s patience seems to already be wearing down, with Jovic linked with a host of clubs around Europe, including As Roma, Arsenal, and even a return to Eintracht Frankfurt. Once regarded as one of Football’s future stars, now it is seemingly more likely Jovic will be amongst an ever-increasing list of Madrista flops.