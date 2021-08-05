Liverpool set price tag for Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool have placed a €15 million price tag on Xherdan Shaqiri amid interest from multiple European clubs, Sky Sports reports.

The Swiss has been a fringe player during his three seasons at Anfield. He was limited to just 819 minutes across all competitions last term.

The 29-year-old is currently the subject of interest from Villarreal and Sevilla in La Liga, while Serie A club Napoli have also been linked with his services.

Meanwhile, Shaqiri has personally acknowledged that he would like to join Lazio, but he recently said that he is looking forward to another season with the Reds.

It is now reported that the Merseyside have set an asking price of €15m and are reluctant to accept anything less for the former Stoke City attacker.

Sportslens view:

Speaking to the club’s media this week, Shaqiri said that he has big goals with the Reds. That’s justifiable as he would not openly speak about leaving.

After three seasons as a squad player, it appears the right time to move on to secure regular game time, but the fee appears a stumbling block for now.

With less than 12 months left on his contract, the Reds would not want to lose him on a free transfer. They may lower their price tag as the transfer deadline nears.

The Reds may already have a replacement in place for Shaqiri in Harvey Elliott. The youngster has come off a productive loan stint at Blackburn Rovers.

Shaqiri could be leaving the Premier League after six seasons. He has registered 22 goals and 20 assists from 129 appearances in the division.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

