Liverpool reportedly close to agreeing deal for Adama Traore

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adam Traore.

The Reds have been following the progress of Traore for a while now, and El Gol Digital claim that Wolves are now ready to offload him in the summer transfer window.





The 25-year-old has made 28 appearances in the Premier League this season. However, he hasn’t scored or registered an assist for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Wolves are now looking to replace him with Sevilla’s highly-rated Lucas Ocampos.

The report from the Spanish media outlet claims that Traore is edging closer to joining the Reds in the summer. In fact, they are very close to securing his deal.

Last summer, Wolves wanted £70 million for him, but his value has dropped considerably. He could now be available for £45m, but Liverpool will surely look to lower that amount.

Liverpool have a good relationship with Wolves, having signed Diogo Jota from them last summer. Jota has proved to be a superb signing for the Reds, and it won’t be a big surprise if they also make a move for Traore.

He is a pacey winger who has improved heavily on his delivery and decision making. Traore has got plenty of Premier League experience and would be a smart signing for the Reds.

In other news, Arsenal will try to sign Nabil Fekir if they fail to re-sign Odegaard.