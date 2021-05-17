Liverpool players react to PL win vs West Brom on Twitter

Alisson Becker scored a dramatic late goal as Liverpool registered a 2-1 victory against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

It started off badly for the last season’s Premier League champions, with Hal Robson-Kanu scoring for the home side in the 15th minute.





Mohamed Salah restored parity with a neat finish. The Egyptian’s low shot inside the far post took him to 22 goals for the season, level with Harry Kane at the top of the scoring charts.

Roberto Firmino had hit the post while Sadio Mane missed a few good chances. In the second half, Thiago and Trent Alexander-Arnold also came close to scoring but the Baggies defence stayed resolute.

Just when it looked like another frustrating afternoon for the Reds, which is partly in tune with how their season has unfolded, Alisson thought he would write a different script, one that could have a huge ramification in the top-four race.

With few seconds left on the clock, the Brazilian rose to glance Alexander-Arnold’s delivery into the far corner of the net to earn all three points.

This is how Liverpool players have reacted after the game.

Doesn’t matter how we do it, but this one was special! Never Give Up!💪🔥🔥🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/IL7RsyeVPm — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) May 16, 2021

Unbeliavable! What a game, what a day… Thanks and congrats, @Alissonbecker. Let's keep fighting until the end! 💪🏾🙏🏾 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/MdPfzSXDim — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) May 16, 2021

What a header! 🔥🔥 Way to go Ali 🙌🏾❤️❤️ what a way to pick up 3 points, we never give up 💪🏾💪🏾 #WBALIV #YNWA @Alissonbecker pic.twitter.com/Ajbryo11Ft — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 16, 2021

What a header! We never give up. Well done boys 😱💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/R6SJrEssTO — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 16, 2021

Never seen anything like that. 😍 pic.twitter.com/iRY0oKVx3G — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 16, 2021

ALISSON BECKER. WHAT A MAN!!! pic.twitter.com/7dGjfFXpm8 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 16, 2021

There were tears at full-time. All the players ran into each other, and Jurgen Klopp described it as a “special moment”.