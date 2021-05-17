Media react to Liverpool’s dramatic Premier League win vs West Brom

A dramatic late goal from goalkeeper Alisson Becker earned Liverpool a significant victory in their quest to achieve a Premier League top-four finish.

The Brazilian scored deep in the extra time to earn a 2-1 victory for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp’s side are now one point behind Chelsea with two games left to play.





The top-four race is so tight this season that every game is a must-win situation for the Reds. The visitors had been left frustrated by a disciplined West Brom side that were already relegated.

At 1-1, and with hardly a few seconds left on the clock, Alisson rose to glance Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery into the far corner of the net to earn a dramatic victory for the Reds.

This is how the press in the UK have reacted to Liverpool’s victory:

Hal Robson-Kanu gave Baggies the lead in the 15th minute, capping his first Premier League start since December 2017.

Mohamed Salah scored for the visitors with an incisive finish – taking his goal tally to 22, level with Harry Kane at the top of the scoring chart.

Roberto Firmino had hit the post, Sadio Mane saw a finish ruled offside, and the Reds missing a host of chances, the old frustration crept back.

But in an extraordinary fashion, Alisson scored and became the first goalscorer goalkeeper to have scored a competitive goal for Liverpool in their entire history, dating back to 1892.

Chelsea and Leicester will face each other in their next league game, and it gives Jurgen Klopp’s side a huge opportunity to get themselves into the top four when they travel to Burnley on Wednesday.

