Liverpool fans rave about Kostas Tsimikas display

Liverpool opened the new Premier League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win against newcomers Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the first half for the Reds. Roberto Firmino, who came on for Jota in the second half, increased the lead after being set up by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian made it 3-0 with a spectacular goal and became the first player in the Premier League history to have scored in the opening day fixture for consecutive five seasons.

The match also saw the return of Virgil van Dijk who made a comeback after a long injury lay-off. Check the emotional video from Van Dijk below who commented after the game what it was like to be absent for so long.

Many Liverpool fans, however, have taken to Twitter to express their reactions to the performance of left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

The 25-year-old Greece defender started the game in the absence of Andy Robertson who is likely to be sidelined for a while after picking up an ankle ligament injury.

Tsimikas, who is on £60k-per-week wages at the club, hardly featured last season due to injuries. He impressed heavily during the pre-season and showed signs of his brilliance against the Canaries as well.

He was brilliant going forward but lost his focus and energy towards the end of the game. He made a few mistakes in defence but senior players around him were quick to make him comfortable.

Many Liverpool fans feel that he will get better with experience and exposure. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Think his delivery going forward is excellent and could be a free kick specialist. His defendsive attributes are suspect at the moment but give him time he’s one of us YNWA — Graham Sabino (@grahamsbino) August 15, 2021

Started well but faded. Clearly a confidence player so the first mistake really effected him — Lee Courtney (@LeeCourtney81) August 14, 2021

He looked good! As his confidence grows I think he will be making the Robbo runs down the line. He has a mean cross and he is young! So could be the future — Eric (@Eric61342617) August 14, 2021

Superb….with a little help from the seniors he'll be on his game…the kid has to nly played 6 mins if PL fortball ..so considering, I thought he played well…and a clean sheet — Dean Skelly (@skelly_dean) August 14, 2021

Incredible first half. Once he made one mistake he got a bit nervous and made a couple — Liam* (@HeyLookItsLiam_) August 14, 2021

Great attacking on, lost focus abit defensively and made some mistakes. But he kinda disappeared in the last 15 minutes. Great job seeing its his first full game, but has a few things he needs to improve especially in the defensive end lest he be targeted by wingers — illmie rozlan (@illmierozlan) August 14, 2021

Look a bit lost concentration after 70 minutes, overall solid debut and hopefully he'll build from that — M. Dewa Baskoro (@devvasko) August 14, 2021

