Ben Davies close to joining Sheffield United on loan

Liverpool defender Ben Davies is close to joining Sheffield United on loan this summer, according to reports from The Sun.

The Sunday Mirror (printed edition) has also carried the story, where they claim the 26-year-old centre-back is “close to finalising” a loan move to Bramall Lane.

Davies, who is on £60k-per-week wages at the club, is yet to play a single game for the Anfield club.

He was signed in an emergency situation during the January window, along with Ozan Kabak. The Turkish defender failed to make a strong impression and Jurgen Klopp did not make his loan move permanent this summer.

Sheffield United have been chasing Davies for weeks, and Liverpool have given him the green signal to secure a move to the Championship club.

The Sun claim that Klopp is happy for the former Preston defender to go rather than stay on the sidelines.

He struggled with injuries for most of his Anfield spell, and although he is fit now, competition for places is fierce with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all returned to full fitness.

Liverpool have further bolstered their defensive option by signing Ibrahima Konate this summer from RB Leipzig.

The Reds now have four top-class defenders, plus there’s Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams as well. Davies will find it really hard to get into the side. A loan move away from Anfield makes sense to all parties involved.

