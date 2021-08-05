Liverpool can secure bargain £8.5m deal for Guido Rodriguez – report

Liverpool could sign Real Betis ace Guido Rodriguez for a bargain fee this summer according to a report from Estadio Deportivo.

The Spanish publication claims that the La Liga outfit want just €10 million (£8.5 million) for the defensive midfielder.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is well known to be keen on strengthening his ranks at Anfield this summer.

That is obvious after Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool to link up with Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Liverpool to move in for Rodriguez?

The Reds can sign the 27-year-old Argentina international for a paltry £8.5 million. That really is very good value.

And with the Merseyside outfit not as flush with cash as they once were, Rodriguez could be a very useful option for Klopp.

In 35 La Liga outings for Betis last season, the midfielder averaged 2.8 tackles, 1.9 interceptions and 1.5 clearances per game.

He made an average of 46.6 passes per match and recorded an impressive completion rate of 84%.

At 27, Rodriguez is nearing the peak of his powers. Klopp usually likes to buy players younger and mould them into exactly what he wants.

£8.5 million for the Argentinian ace just seems like too good a deal to turn down, however.

He would be a very worthwhile acquisition for Klopp this summer.

