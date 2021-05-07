Liverpool 2022/23 Home and Away Kits

Liverpool kits for the 2022-23 season have been leaked online.

Twitter user Fumlerrawk has shared two illustrations of the home and away kit based on the leaked ‘minikits’.





The user has created a mock-up of the rumoured kits and shared them on social media.

LIVERPOOL 22/23: I made mockups based on the minikits from the catalog, and this is probably closer to how the away kit will look like(the minikit is a bit off). Home is darker than this year, and away kit is "Deep Ocean" with red logos and some wavy/smokey design. pic.twitter.com/5enaNpb09g — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) May 6, 2021

According to the user, the Nike 2022-23 home shirt features a clean and simple design in dark red and white.

The logos and the sponsors have been designed white in colour and the shirt will feature a darker shade of red as compared to the one being used this year.

Meanwhile, the away shirt for the 22-23 season is dark green (or deep ocean) in colour and features an abstract graphic on the front and the sleeves.

The logos on the away shirt are reportedly red in colour.

The user further claims that the design for the home shirt will be similar to that of the Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan kits for the 22-23 season.

Meanwhile, the away shirt will be similar to that of Tottenham Hotspur’s home shirt.

