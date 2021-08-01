Leeds United told to pay £10 million for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien

Huddersfield Town are holding out for £10 million as Leeds United eye a summer transfer move for midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Leeds. Will have to go to 10m for Lewis O’Brien. Huddersfield holding out. Various swaps mentioned. But cash would be better. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 1, 2021

The Elland Road outfit are open to doing swap deals in order to land the 22-year-old, but the Championship side would prefer cash.

Sportslens View

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants a midfielder this summer in a bid to provide Kalvin Phillips with necessary quality back-up and competition to keep him on his toes, and it seems the Huddersfield star has attracted him.

The Sun claimed in April that O’Brien is valued at £4m, but that has apparently changed, and the Whites have to pay the whole £10m to land the Englishman.

The midfielder ended last season with three goals and three assists in 42 Championship appearances this term after ending 2019-20 with two goals and four assists in 38 games.

A couple of Premier League clubs have also run the rule over him, and is likely to be on his way to the top-flight in the coming weeks.

Whether that would be to Leeds remains to be seen, as Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on him.

Despite primarily being a central midfielder, O’Brien can also play at left-back, on the left of the midfield and attack and as an attacking midfielder behind a striker, and that would definitely appeal to the Whites Argentine boss.

Both teams would look to conclude talks soon as the player is likely to be very interested in joining Leeds, and this is one transfer to keep an eye on in the coming days.

