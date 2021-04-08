Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave in the summer

Young superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave in the summer.

Mbappe came to PSG in the summer transfer window of 2017 from title rivals Monaco, initially on loan before making the move permanent a year later for approximately €180 million.

Since then, he has been nothing short of sensational for Les Parisiens, scoring 122 goals in 162 outings in all competitions. This has helped the club to three league titles, four domestic trophies and a Champions League final.

He also scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, including one in the final as France went on to win the tournament.

Mbappe’s future has always been at the heart of media speculation, with Real Madrid seemingly intent on bringing the Frenchman to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have been given some good news, with Deportes Cuatro reporting that the youngster has told PSG that he will not sign a new contract and wants to leave the club in the summer.

The 22-year-old is widely expected to be a future Ballon d’Or winner, and recent performances in the Champions League against Barcelona and Bayern Munich have accelerated the hype around him. This has elevated his market value to obscene levels.

However, the former Monaco man will be out of contract in just over a year, leaving him potentially available on a free transfer if he doesn’t renew. The Ligue 1 club may opt to sell him this summer while he still has value.

Deportes Cuatro claim that Mbappe has his heart set on moving to Madrid. The Spanish giants will also aim to bring in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, who has become one of the world’s most sought after players in the last two years.

This news will be alarming to PSG, who could also lose Brazilian playmaker Neymar in the next year. The former Santos man is also out of contract in 2022 and has been heavily linked with a move back to Barcelona.

Neymar and Mbappe are currently the two most expensive footballers of all time. It will be a devastating blow to PSG if they lose both on a free transfer.

