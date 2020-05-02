Kepa Arrizabalaga speaks on his relationship with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted that he has a good working relationship with manager Frank Lampard despite being axed from the starting lineup earlier in the year.
The Spain international has been the regular between the sticks since his move from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018 but earlier in February, he was dropped after a number of sub-standard displays.
The 25-year-old was left on the bench for six games on the bounce but he was thereafter able to redeem himself with solid performances against Liverpool and Everton, prior to the coronavirus shutdown.
Speaking to Marca, Kepa has now indicated that he has a very good relationship with Lampard and he continues to receive the backing from the 41-year-old and the club as a whole.
“The relationship with Frank is very good. He has shown me confidence from the first moment,” He told.
“He must make decisions, but I feel I have his confidence, both his and that of the whole club. We all like to play in every game.”
Earlier last month, the west London side were said to be considering the Spaniard’s future but their stance has since changed with interested clubs unlikely to meet their £50m valuation for the shot-stopper.
This is partly due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Kepa appears on course to remain with the capital outfit for the 2020/21 season.
Kepa has made 87 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.
