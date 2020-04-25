Chelsea make their transfer decision on Kepa Arrizabalaga: report

Chelsea are set to stick with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the 2020/21 campaign after deciding against his sale during this summer’s transfer window.
The Spain international has been inconsistent with his displays during the ongoing season with the Blues and he has been criticised by some fans for the average distribution and shot-stopping abilities.
Earlier this year, Arrizabalaga was dropped for six games on the bounce by manager Frank Lampard but he managed to redeem himself before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spaniard kept back-to-back clean sheets against Liverpool and Everton in the FA Cup and Premier League respectively and he made five saves against the former, which was the most managed by him in a single game this term.
Despite this, there has been the constant speculation over Arrizabalaga’s future at the west London side but The Telegraph‘s Matt Law has reported that the 25-year-old will stay put with the club next season.
The Blues were obviously considering his departure at one point of time but they have opted against the move, considering no club would meet their £50m asking price during the current financial situation.
Meanwhile, there has been the talk of a swap deal involving Arrizabalaga and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma but Law has stressed that such an exchange appears unlikely at the moment.
At present, Willy Caballero, 38, is the immediate back-up option to Arrizabalaga for the number one role but Lampard has to make a decision whether to extend the former’s contract beyond the summer.
Burnley’s Nick Pope, Ajax’s Andre Onana and Watford’s Ben Foster have been mentioned as possible options to replace Caballero but the latter appears the most viable target for the Blues.
Foster’s current deal with the Hornets expires at the end of the campaign and he would be available on a free transfer compared to Pope or Onana, who won’t come on the cheap.
