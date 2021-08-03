Hammer blow for Everton as report provides update on Joaquin Correa

Everton have been dealt a real blow with Tutto Mercato Web now reporting that Joaquin Correa could now be set to stay at Lazio and fight for his place under Maurizio Sarri.

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez has been heavily linked with a move to bring the 26-year-old attacker to Goodison Park this summer (Calciomercato.it).

The Spaniard desperately needs to bolster his attacking ranks at Everton this summer.

The Toffees were extremely goal-shy last term. Their tally of 47 Premier League goals was the lowest out of all the teams inside the top 11.

Correa would have been the perfect addition for Everton

The South American has electric pace and exceptional balance according to well-renowned scouting website Total Football Analysis.

Correa can play anywhere along the front-line. He was in fine form for Lazio last season with 11 goals and six assists to his name in 38 games.

The Argentinian ace would have added a real level of potency to Everton’s attacking play that they really missed last season.

Correa was thought to be available for around €30 million (£25 million) according to Italy24News.

With TMW now claiming that the attacker could be set to stay at Lazio, however, Everton could be left disappointed.

Missing out on the 26-year-old will be a big blow for the Toffees.

Read also: Everton reportedly chasing midfielder who plays for David Moyes’ former club

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt