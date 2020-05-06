Guillem Balague: Newcastle United have RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann on their radar

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is expected to be replaced by the would-be owners at the end of the season, and the trio of Rafa Benitez, Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri have all been linked with the job.
According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is also on the radar of the prospective new owners, but he doesn’t see the German leaving the Bundesliga title contenders anytime soon.
“What I know for sure that Pochettino, Rafa Benitez and Allegri are the three names on the table for Newcastle. They want to convince one of them, or Nagelsmann. Of course, as ambitious as they are, they want one of those four actually. Nagelsmann as well,” Balague said on his YouTube channel.
“I believe Rafa Benitez hasn’t got a call yet, I know that Pochettino is aware of the interest. In the case of Allegri, ambitious as well, but of course without experience in the Premier League experience. Nagelsmann is very happy at the moment in Germany with a club that are fighting for the title and for that reason doesn’t want to go anywhere either.”
The 32-year-old first proved himself with Hoffenheim and has further caught the eyes after schooling Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho over both legs of the Champions League last-16 this term.
Nagelsmann took charge of Hoffenheim in February 2016 when they were 17th in the table, seven points from the safety and facing potential relegation.
However, they ended up escaping relegation after winning seven of their remaining 14 matches, finishing a point above the relegation playoff spot.
Their impressive form extended into the following season, finishing fourth in the table and qualifying for the Champions League playoffs for the first time in their history.
Leipzig landed the young tactician last summer and he has since become the youngest coach in history to win a UEFA Champions League knockout tie, with his side just five points behind leaders Bayern Munich with nine games left.
Given his impressive work at Hoffenheim, Nagelsmann could be perfect for the rebuilding job at Newcastle, but it remains to be seen if he will consider taking the offer.