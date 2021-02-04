Gary Lineker reacts as Newcastle United’s Joelinton gets fined for breaking lockdown restrictions to get hair cut

Newcastle United striker Joelinton has been fined £200 by the Northumbria Police for breaking lockdown restrictions to get a hair cut.

The 24-year-old shared a now-deleted picture of himself with a barber at a North Shields garage last week, and the club said they would be taking appropriate action internally.





Joelinton was not involved in the subsequent Premier League games against Everton and Crystal Palace, but was named on the bench for both.

Whether that was a tactical decision by head coach Steve Bruce or a punishment remains unknown.

Hair salons and barbers in England are currently closed under lockdown regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Brazilian should have known better than to put himself and teammates at risk.

Match of the Day presenter and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker is not impressed with the Newcastle man, taking to Twitter to react after he was fined:

A snip at £40m. https://t.co/ImWCXH5edB — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 4, 2021

Sportslens View

Joelinton has scored once and assisted twice in 16 Premier League games this term, weighing in with two goals in five appearances across other competitions.

He ended last term with two goals and two assists in 38 league games, scoring two more in six games in other competitions.

The Newcastle club-record signing has not exactly impressed since arriving from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2019, and he should not be getting into trouble off the pitch.

A couple of players have broken lockdown rules since the beginning of the pandemic, and potentially putting themselves, teammates and opponents at risk just does not make sense.

Newcastle host Southampton on Saturday, and it will be interesting to see whether Joelinton will play a part as Bruce’s men look to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat at the hands of Palace.