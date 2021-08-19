Everton reportedly have to sell James Rodriguez before signing Joaquin Correa

Everton will try to sell James Rodriguez before making a move to sign Lazio ace Joaquin Correa according to a report from Corriere dello Sport.

Corriere dello Sport (print edition August 5, page 13) recently claimed that Toffees boss Rafa Benitez wants to bring the 27-year-old forward to Goodison Park this summer.

Solo La Lazio claims that Lazio are demanding around £30 million for the Argentina international.

It seems as though Rafa will have to move someone on before bringing the speedy attacker to Merseyside, however.

James Rodriguez out Joaquin Correa in?

The 30-year-old needs to be moved on before Everton can sign the Lazio star according to CDS.

Rodriguez joined the Toffees from Real Madrid in September last year for around £12m (BBC).

Whilst the Colombia international impressed at times, it is clear that he only joined Everton because of Carlo Ancelotti. And he now wants to leave Goodison (Liverpool Echo).

Rodriguez could join Atletico Madrid according to WinSportsTV journalist Pipe Sierra via his official Twitter account.

And if he does leave, the door will be open for Correa to arrive at Everton.

Correa can play anywhere along the front line. He was in fine form for Lazio last season with 11 goals and six assists in 38 games.

The Lazio ace is an incredibly direct player and has pace in abundance.

He would certainly add more variety to Everton’s attacking play. And Correa would provide stiff competition for the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The South American really would be a very good addition to Rafa’s squad.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees manage to shift Rodriguez first, however.

Read also: Everton reportedly can secure bargain £17.1m deal for midfielder

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.