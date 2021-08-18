Everton reportedly can secure bargain £17.1m deal for Matheus Nunes

Everton can sign Sporting ace Matheus Nunes for just €20 million (£17.1 million) this summer according to a report from Correio da Manha.

Record (print edition August 17th, page 8) also back up those claims.

In fact, it is suggested that the Toffees are showing the strongest interest in signing Nunes.

Central midfield is certainly an area where Rafa Benitez will want to strengthen at Goodison Park this summer. And it seems as though the Merseyside outfit have a great opportunity to sign a top class player who plays in that position for a very reasonable fee.

Nunes could cost Everton just £17.1 million

CDM and Record claims that the Toffees can sign the Sporting midfielder for a real bargain fee.

£17.1 million would be excellent value for a player with Nunes’s quality.

The Brazilian is a terrific passer and possesses exceptional vision.

Goncalo Santos – a former teammate of Nunes – described the Sporting midfielder as an ‘unbelievable’ player, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

Everton need to get this one done as soon as possible.

Nunes would be a huge upgrade on the likes of Andre Gomes and Tom Davies in the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old is at a point in his career where he’s ready to jump up and play at the very highest level.

The chance to sign him for just £17.1 million really is one that Everton cannot afford to miss out on.

