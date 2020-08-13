Darragh MacAnthony’s response when asked about Nottingham Forest’s Tyler Walker

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has said on Twitter that Nottingham Forest forward Tyler Walker will not make a move to his club today.

MacAnthony has suggested on Twitter that Peterborough are planning to announce the signing of a new player today.





However, that player is not Forest forward Tyler, as the owner of the League One club has told a fan of the Championship outfit on the social networking site.

Tyler walker? — E-Nottingham Forest (@e_nottmforest) August 13, 2020

Nottingham Forest spell

Tyler has been on the books of Forest his entire professional club football career, but the forward has yet to establish himself as an indispensable part of the team.

The former England Under-20 international has been out on loan at Burton Albion, Stevenage, Port Vale, Bolton Wanderers, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City in recent years.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, during his loan spell at Lincoln in the first half of the 2019-20 season, the young forward scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 29 League One matches.

Following his recall by Forest in January 2020, the young forward scored one goal in seven Championship matches for the Reds, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

It will be interesting to see if Forest send the youngster out on loan again this summer.